Nigeria: 2027 - Next President Should Come From South - - Amaechi

FORMER Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, made a strong case for Nigeria's next president to emerge from the South, arguing that leadership should be determined by capacity, competence and character, not regional entitlement or dominance.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Amaechi described the 2027 general elections as a defining moment for Nigeria, described it as a battle between "ordinary Nigerians and the entrenched political elite."

He urged citizens to unite behind a new national movement that prioritizes equity, accountability, and real change.

Reiterating his stance, the former governor of Rivers State insisted it was time for the South to lead Nigeria again, adding that it should be based on merit.

He said: "Nigeria belongs to all of us. We cannot sustain a democracy where one region dominates while others are locked out. The South has capable leaders. It's time to restore balance and deliver real results.

"This election is no longer about party loyalty. It is Nigerians versus the political elite. If you want change, real change, then it's time to rise. The South is ready to lead. We're building a platform that gives every Nigerian a voice, and hope."

The former Minister, who aligned with aligned with the African Democratic Congress, ADC, as part of a wider opposition coalition, also revealed that the coalition is pursuing registration of a new platform, the African Democratic Alliance, ADA, which he claims is being unfairly blocked by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He said: "INEC is deliberately closing the political space to prevent credible alternatives like ADA from emerging.

"The South has been sidelined for too long. We have leaders with experience and integrity. It's time we take the lead again."

Highlighting his public service record, Amaechi recalled how he tackled insecurity within six months as Rivers Governor and prioritized education and rural development.

He stated: "If I were president today, Nigerians would not be this hungry. I built schools in every village with computer access, created jobs through agricultural programs, and ensured transparency in spending. I've shown what's possible with the right leadership."

While criticizing the All Progressives Congress, APC, for mismanaging the economy, he said: "This administration is worse than the previous one. People are hungry. Insecurity is rising. The cost of living is out of control.

"This isn't about me, it's about Nigeria. Once the platform is in place, we'll talk about who runs. But yes, I am ready and capable to lead this country."