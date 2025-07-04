Nigeria: Boko Haram - We Only Closed 3 Markets, Not 8 - - Yobe Govt Clarifies

The Yobe State Government has debunked reports suggesting the closure of eight weekly markets across the state, clarifying that only three markets--Buni Yadi, Kukareta, and Katarko--have been temporarily shut for security operations.

In a statement released by Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd), Security Adviser to Governor Mai Mala Buni, the government explained that the closures were a proactive measure to support ongoing counter-insurgency efforts against Boko Haram insurgents in the affected areas.

"The temporary closure is aimed at enabling some proactive engagements and consolidating the successes recorded in the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the state," the statement read.

Earlier reports had suggested that commercial activities had been suspended in several markets, including Bumsa Market in Gulani LGA, Goniri and Gujba markets in Gujba LGA, Katarko Thursday Market, Kukareta Tuesday Market in Damaturu LGA, and the Geidam Wednesday Market in Geidam LGA.

However, the government clarified that only three of these markets were officially closed, namely:

Buni Yadi Market (Gujba LGA)

Kukareta Market (Damaturu LGA)

Katarko Market (Gujba LGA)

Brigadier General Abdulsalam emphasized that the measure is temporary and aimed at achieving specific security objectives that would enhance safety in the region.

"This action became necessary to improve the overall security situation in the affected areas and the state at large," he added.

He also appealed for public understanding and cooperation, assuring residents that security operations are being intensified to expedite the process and reduce the impact on local communities.

The clarification comes just days after a deadly attack along the Katarko-Goniri road, where an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, killing four people and injuring several others.

The Yobe State Government reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace and stability and urged the public to remain vigilant and support security efforts.