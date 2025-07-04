Angelique Kidjo and Deepika Padukone are among several international celebrities recognized alongside American stars such as Miley Cyrus and Timothee Chalamet.

Singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo and actress Deepika Padukone are set to make history on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The two women were among the 35 celebrities named by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce as part of the Walk of Fame's Class of 2026.

Kidjo is the first Black African to receive the honor, and Padukone is the first Indian actress.

Kidjo, who has spent more than four decades blending West African music with global styles, took to Instagram to say, "Thanks to all my fans who brought me here."

The five-time Grammy winner, who was born in Benin, was described as Africa's "premier diva" during a press conference announcing the list on Wednesday.

Kidjo, who is a UNICEF and OXFAM ambassador, will join South African Charlize Theron, who received her star in 2005, as the only other celebrity from Africa on the famous sidewalk.

Padukone made her Hollywood debut in 2018 in xXx: Return of Xander Cage but is better known for numerous successful Bollywood films.

She captured her emotion in a single word on Instagram Stories: "Gratitude."

Sabu Dastagir, who made his Hollywood debut in the 1930s, was the first Indian actor to be inducted into the Walk of Fame in 1960.

Stars immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard

According to Billboard, Kidjo and Padukone join Australian pop group Air Supply, Brazilian musician Paulinho da Costa, Mexican entertainer Lucero, Filipino singer and actress Lea Salonga, British actress Emily Blunt, French actress Marion Cotillard, Canadian actress Rachel McAdams, Italian actor Franco Nero, and British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay as celebrities from outside the US named to receive a star.

They were listed alongside American stars including Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, Demi Moore, and Josh Groban.

The date of their stars' unveiling has yet to be announced; recipients have two years to schedule induction ceremonies.

There are more than 2,800 stars on the Walk of Fame, and anyone can nominate their favorite celebrity to be considered.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the Walk of Fame on behalf of the city of Los Angeles.

An average of two stars are added to the Walk each month.

Edited by: Sean Sinico