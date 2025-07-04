Africa: Ethiopia Preparing to Inaugurate Largest Hydroelectric Power Plant in Africa

Addis Ababa, — Preparations are underway for the official inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the largest hydroelectric power plant in Africa, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

Responding to questions by members of the parliament today, the prime minister said "the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is now complete, and we are preparing for its official inauguration."

The dam is expected to be inaugurated early next Ethiopian year.

Addressing Egypt and Sudan, the premier emphasized that GERD is not a threat but a shared opportunity, a symbol of regional cooperation and mutual benefit.

Moreover, he added that the energy it generates stand will uplift not just Ethiopia, but the entire region.

Egypt's Aswan Dam has never lost a single liter of water due to the GERD, Abiy noted.

Likewise, Ethiopia remains committed to ensuring that its growth that does not come at the expense of Egyptian and Sudanese brothers and sisters.

"As long as Ethiopia continues to develop and exist, we will collaborate with Egyptian brothers. We have no ill intention; we don't want Egypt and Sudan to be harmed."

According to the PM, the Government of Ethiopia believes in shared progress, shared energy, and shared water.

Prosperity for one should mean prosperity for all, he stressed.

Abiy further reaffirmed that Ethiopia remains ready and willing to engage constructively with downstream countries.

"We extend an open invitation to the governments and peoples of Egypt, Sudan, and all Nile Basin nations to join us in celebrating this historic milestone, Ethiopia's renaissance in September."