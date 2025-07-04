Ethiopia: Premier Invites Nile Basin Nations to Abbay Dam Inauguration

- Reaffirms regional peace, energy goals

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has officially invited Nile River basin countries including Egypt and Sudan to attend the inauguration of the Abbay Dam scheduled for September 2025.

The Premier has also described the completion of the flagship dam as a symbol of mutual growth and regional cooperation.

Speaking during the 42nd regular session of the House of People's Representatives yesterday, the Prime Minister announced that construction of the dam is now complete. "The Abbay Dam is not just Ethiopia's project. It is a regional asset that benefits downstream countries by ensuring energy access and climate resilience," Abiy said, emphasizing that not a single liter of water has been lost from Egypt's Aswan Dam due to Ethiopia's water management.

He underscored Ethiopia's commitment to shared prosperity, calling the dam a "mutual treasure" that should be openly discussed and visited by all stakeholders. In line with this, he stressed Ethiopia's efforts to increase rainfall and counter drought through the Green Legacy Initiative challenging fears that the dam may reduce water flows during dry seasons.

In addition to the dam, the Prime Minister said Ethiopia is preparing to inaugurate major renewable energy projects, including the Aisha and Aluto geothermal plants and the Assela wind farm. He revealed that energy exports have surged by 136 percent this fiscal year, supported by over 10 billion USD in investment in the sector.

Turning to regional affairs, Abiy emphasized Ethiopia's interconnectedness with neighboring countries, asserting that no nation in the Horn of Africa (HoA) exists in isolation. "We do not seek confrontation, and we expect the same in return. But we are fully prepared to defend our peace and sovereignty if threatened," he stated.

He reiterated that Ethiopia's quest for sea access is rooted in peaceful negotiation, not coercion, and called for dialogue that respects the sovereignty of Eritrea and other coastal states. "Living together is a matter of give and take," he said.

The Prime Minister concluded with a message of resilience and national pride: "Ethiopia will prevail. We have the capacity to prosper and the strength to stand firm. Our future is one of unity, peace, and shared success."

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 4 JULY 2025