Kenya: Fabricated Front Page Claims Kenya's Standard Newspaper Called Its Majority Owner 'The Lord of Fake News'

IN SHORT: The Standard newspaper's genuine issue for 27 June 2025 reveals a completely different front page, with coverage of Gen Z protest deaths. The circulating front page about Gideon Moi, whose family owns a controlling stake in the Standard Media Group, is fake.

A front page posted on Facebook appears to be the 27 June 2025 edition of Kenya's Standard newspaper.

It features the paper's official masthead and a bold headline that reads: "The Lord of Fake News." The headline appears directly above a photograph of Gideon Moi, a former Kenyan senator and son of the country's second president, Daniel arap Moi.

Part of the front page's summary reads: "With Gideon Moi at the helm, fake news has found a new throne. And from that seat, he fuels unrest with a straight face, pretending it's patriotism. Congratulations, Standard. You're not bold, just bought."

The paper has been criticised for an editorial stance that appears to be in support of Kenya's Generation Z protest movement.

The outlet reportedly has financial troubles, worsened by the loss of government advertising revenue, apparently following its negative coverage of state affairs.

But is the front page legit? We checked.

Fake front page

The Moi family holds a controlling stake in Standard Media Group and its longstanding influence over the company is well-known. Given that media ownership often shapes editorial direction in Kenya, it would be highly unusual for the paper to launch such a pointed attack on one of its key stakeholders.

The font used in the headline referencing Moi also appears inconsistent with that usually seen on authentic Standard front pages.

A closer review of the e-paper platform and the Standard's verified Facebook and X accounts, shows no trace of this version ever being published.

The genuine front page from 27 June features entirely different stories. Its headline reads: "Deaths, Destruction."

Part of the accompanying text reads: "IN THE NAME OF PROTESTS. They were young - some barely out of childhood - with dreams yet to bloom. Now, their families are preparing graves instead of graduations. Killed while protesting to honour fallen Gen Z heroes, they have become the latest victims in a nation that is failing its future."

The circulating front page is fabricated.