Zimbabwe: Chamisa Vows Political Comeback Says Zimbabwe's 'Hope Is Indestructible'

Former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has reaffirmed his commitment to political change and signaled plans to return with a new strategy after taking a sabbatical of more than a year from active politics.

In a lengthy post shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chamisa paid tribute to Zimbabweans for their unwavering support during the 2018 and 2023 elections -- both of which he insists were won by the opposition but "denied" through what he called systematic state repression.

"You, the great people of Zimbabwe, wanted a President of your choice to lead the country but you were temporarily denied the chance -- not once, but twice. Let it be clear: you won in numbers," Chamisa said.

While acknowledging the challenges facing the country's opposition movement, Chamisa remained defiant describing the struggle as a battle against "a tyranny held together by state abuse, repression and coercion."

Despite the setbacks, he said the fight for democracy was far from over.

"The seed of change has been sown. It is alive and growing. The harvest has been delayed, but it cannot be denied. Delay is not denial," he wrote.

Chamisa, who has previously accused the ruling Zanu-PF party of rigging elections and using state institutions to crush dissent said he is currently "consulting" and "assembling a new strategy" aimed at reigniting the push for democratic reform.

He also praised Zimbabweans at home and abroad for their continued support highlighting the efforts of activists, campaigners and citizens who have contributed financially and participated in rallies -- often at great personal risk.

"Many of our brave comrades were beaten, jailed, or lost to politically motivated violence. We are a nation of great fighters... a people of faith backed by action." he said

Although he offered no clear timeline or details about his next political move Chamisa said the Citizens Coalition for Change was "never the destination" but merely "a vehicle" which had been "compromised."

He added that a "cleaner, fit-for-purpose" alternative is in the making.

"The people have already won in spirit. Now we must complete the journey. Let's fix it. Let's finish it. Zimbabwe shall be the land of the free, great and prosperous." Chamisa said