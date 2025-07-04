Zimbabwe: Avenue Clinic Launches New Era of Patient-Centered Care After Major Renovation

The Avenues Clinic has taken a leap towards transforming private healthcare landscape by unveiling a newly renovated wing of its facility as part of a sweeping US$2 million refurbishment programme.

The major facelift, launched yesterday features a state-of-the-art 16-bed paediatric unit and eight modernised private adult wards.

With sleek designs and enhanced medical functionality, the upgrade aims to deliver a more comfortable and responsive environment for both patients and medical professionals.

Speaking at the launch, the Avenues Clinic General Manager Sibusisiwe Ndhlovu said that the renovation was driven by more than just aesthetics.

"We are not just updating our look, we are aligning our infrastructure with the needs of our patients and doctors. This transformation is about creating a space that enhances outcomes, speeds up recovery and improves safety," she said.

The revamp includes the acquisition of cutting-edge medical equipment including advanced anaesthetic machines and the highly specialised "Kudza machine" a high-precision surgical tool that enables healthcare providers to pinpoint and treat the root causes of medical conditions with unprecedented accuracy.

"This equipment allows our specialists to work with greater precision, shortening procedure times and significantly improving patient safety," Ndhlovu said.

Beyond aesthetics and equipment, the Avenues Clinic is also boosting its emergency response capabilities.

The hospital has expanded its inventory of essential medicines, fine-tuned emergency protocols and strengthened its workforce with highly skilled nursing staff.

Tailored patient care packages have also been introduced to meet diverse health needs.

"Our service offerings are built on value. From top-tier nurses to fast-acting emergency teams, we are investing in people not just infrastructure," she added.

In a health sector often weighed down by underfunded public facilities and overcrowded wards, the Avenues Clinic is positioning itself as a quality-driven affordable private alternative.

"We do not claim to be the cheapest or the most expensive. What we promise is value -- competitive pricing that reflects the quality and care we deliver," said Ndhlovu.

The clinic's refurbishment programme is ongoing, with plans to further increase capacity, elevate patient comfort and introduce more advanced healthcare services in the near future.