Southern Africa: SADC Hands Over Refrigerated Fish Truck to Zimbabwe to Support Fisheries Sector

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat officially handed over a refrigerated truck for transporting fish and fishery products to the Government of Zimbabwe on 3 July 2025. The ceremony, held in Harare, represents a major step toward strengthening Zimbabwe's fisheries sector and reducing post-harvest losses. This support forms part of the African Development Bank (AfDB)-funded initiative, the Programme for Improving Fisheries Governance and Blue Economy Trade Corridors in SADC(PROFISHBLUE Project).

The truck was presented to the Zimbabwe Fish Producers Association (ZFPA), which represents approximately 3,600 fish sector actors across the country. The initiative aims to enhance cold chain logistics, allowing fishers and fish farmers to preserve their catch, access broader markets, and ultimately boost household incomes.

The SADC delegation was led by Ms. Angéle Makombo N'Tumba, Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration. She emphasised that this contribution addresses critical challenges faced by fish producers, particularly the lack of adequate refrigeration, which contributes to food insecurity and nutritional gaps in the region.

Receiving the truck on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe was Prof. Dr. Obert Jiri, Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development. He thanked the SADC Secretariat for facilitating the support, highlighting its importance in reducing fish spoilage during transportation and enabling producers to secure better market prices.

ZFPA Chairperson, Mr. Garikai Munatsirei, expressed appreciation to both the Government and SADC Secretariat. He affirmed that the truck would be put to responsible use, maximizing benefits for members and the broader fisheries value chain.

The handover also underscored regional efforts to strengthen fisheries governance and promote a sustainable blue economy under the PROFISHBLUE Project and other partner-supported initiatives. Zimbabwe's milestone follows similar support provided to Malawi, Tanzania, and Zambia, with further deliveries planned for the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, and Mozambique.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including government representatives, fish value chain actors, and regional organization officials, all of whom underscored the strategic importance of a robust cold chain network in advancing economic development and empowerment in the fisheries sector.

Ms. N'Tumba was accompanied by Mr. Domingos Z. Gove, Director of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Dr. Alexander Shula Kefi, PROFISHBLUE Project Coordinator.