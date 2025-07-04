Kenya: Radical Restructuring Awaits At Gor Mahia After Trophyless Season

Nairobi — Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier says the club will do away with players who have not performed up to its high standards.

Rachier says they will access all players and mutually agree to part ways with those who have not delivered in past season.

"We have received the report on these players from the coaches and this includes an analysis of the playing time and performance and we have those who will go because they have failed to meet the required standards. We will sit down and mutually agree with them so that we avoid legal issues with Fifa," the chair said.

Rachier added that there are a number of players who have also asked to depart the club in search of greener pastures as well as those whose contracts are set to lapse.

"The first category are those whose contracts are coming to an end and so we will not renew them. There are also a number of players...two or so...who have indicated they want to move. So, we will handle each of these categories with different criteria," he said.

The 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions began the purging process with the disbanding of its technical bench including head coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno.

This was followed by the departure of the club's chief executive officer (CEO) Raymond Oruo.

In addition, all the club's stewards were let go in a bid to streamline its security department and ticketing.

Commenting on the process, Rachier said it was an amicable one in which they talked with all the parties concerned and agreed that parting ways was the best step forward.

"We sat with each and every one of them individually, looking at their contracts and assessing the performance. We made it clear to each one that we are not blaming them for the way the season has turned out. It was a very amicable process," he said.

On the issue of the stewards, the supremo said the club will modernise the service and delink it from ticketing.

"As you can see in what we did in our last game, the ticketing company will be responsible for the security at the gate. This will be very different from our stewards. Moreover, our stewards will be trained professionally to position themselves in a way that they are standing while facing the crowd with the their backs to the pitch...as it is done in the professional leagues," Rachier said.

Already, the club has tasked its various branches of seconding people to work as stewards, who will need to possess a certificate of good conduct and trained in accordance with FKF standards.

Gor will need a major rebuild following a disappointing season in which they failed to land silverware -- the first time that has happened since 2016.

They relinquished the league crown after finishing second, garnering 59 points in contrast to 65 for Kenya Police -- who were named eventual champions.

They also suffered a 2-1 loss to Nairobi United in the FKF Cup final on Sunday, drilling the last nail in the coffin of their silverware hopes.