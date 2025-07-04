South Africa: Kwadukuza Mayor Quits After R30-Million Corruption Scandal

Mayor Muzi Ngidi and deputy Njabulo Cele were forced to resign after allegations of corruption and misuse of municipal vehicles.

The Economic Freedom Fighters called the resignations a win for the people of KwaDukuza, who have long suffered from mismanagement.

KwaDukuza Mayor Muzi Ngidi and his deputy Njabulo Cele have resigned after being pushed out by African National Congress leaders over a corruption scandal involving more than R30-million.

The pair were removed following pressure from ANC heavyweights Jeff Radebe and Mike Mabuyakhulu, who said their actions nearly brought the municipality to collapse.

Both Ngidi and Cele had faced long-standing allegations of corruption. Ngidi was also accused of using municipal vehicles for his wife and children. Despite several calls from the ANC to step down, they clung to power until Thursday.

The Economic Freedom Fighters in KwaZulu-Natal welcomed the news. "This is a victory for the community of KwaDukuza after rampant corruption that almost put the municipality on its knees," the party said.

Ngidi had only been in the position for eight months. He was elected on 4 November after the ANC ousted former mayor Lindile Nhaca through a vote of no confidence on 31 October.

Nhaca had tried to get protection from ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, but her efforts failed. Her removal was explained by former KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo as part of the ANC's restructuring of the municipality after the party's poor showing in last year's elections.

Mabuyakhulu confirmed that Ngidi and Cele would stay on until they are officially replaced. He added that they had been asked to repay some of the money spent on hiring vehicles during their time in office.