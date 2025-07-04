South Africa: Somizi's Company Goods to Be Sold After Workers Go Unpaid

4 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Somizi Mhlongo's company owes R165,402 in unpaid wages, and the CCMA has told the sheriff to auction off its goods.
  • Workers say they were fired without warning in April and have not been paid since, despite the CCMA ruling in their favour.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration has ordered the sheriff to seize and sell property from a company owned by media personality and Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo.

The order comes after the company, Search Light (Pty) Ltd, failed to pay over R165,000 in wages owed to its workers.

Somizi and his business partner Lindo Maleho are listed as directors of the cleaning company, which had workers stationed at Transnet in the Carlton Centre.

According to one of the former workers, they were suddenly fired in April with no explanation or hearing. "We just lost our jobs suddenly," the employee said, Sunday World reported. "We then took the matter to the CCMA, which ruled that we must be paid for April, May and June."

But even after the ruling, no money was paid.

The CCMA then issued a writ on 23 June, giving the sheriff the go-ahead to take movable goods from the company and sell them in a public auction to raise the money owed.

The CCMA's official order reads: "You may take the movable goods of the company and sell them to recover R165,402.62 with interest. This money must be given to the worker."

Thabiso Putswe from the Hetelicca Trade Union said: "Somizi and his partners broke the contract they had with the workers. We are happy that justice is being done."

The CCMA is still investigating the unfair dismissal case. Somizi, Maleho and their lawyers have not responded to requests for comment.

