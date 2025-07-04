Ethiopia: Diplomatic Circles Laud Ethiopian Herald's Global Relevance

ADDIS ABABA - Ambassadors from several countries have praised The Ethiopian Herald for its enduring contributions to diplomacy, media integrity, and the strengthening of Ethiopia's bilateral relations, as the paper marks its 82nd anniversary.

Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia, Avraham Neguise (PhD) highlighted The Ethiopian Herald's reputation as a leading publication covering current affairs, diplomacy, economics, and politics.

"The Ethiopian Herald delivers high-quality news and analysis to readers across Ethiopia, Africa, and the international community," he said.

He added that the Embassy of Israel is proud of its longstanding partnership with The Ethiopian Herald, which has served as a vital platform to showcase Israel's multifaceted and growing relationship with Ethiopia.

"Our two nations share deep-rooted historical connections that date back to ancient times, now expressed through strong bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and people-to-people engagements," he noted.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ethiopia, Nezha Alaoui M'hammdi said that as one of the oldest and most respected newspapers in Ethiopia, The Ethiopian Herald has not only chronicled the nation's journey through history but has also become a vital pillar of informed public discourse, development, and diplomacy.

She also said that the longstanding relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia are deeply rooted in history, solidarity, and shared aspirations for African unity and prosperity.

"Over the years, our bilateral ties have been steadily growing across a wide range of sectors--political dialogue, economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and collaboration within multilateral platforms, including the African Union. These relations have been marked by a spirit of mutual respect and an unwavering commitment to promoting peace, sustainable development, and South-South cooperation, she added.

"In this context, the role of the media particularly a trusted outlet like The Ethiopian Herald cannot be overstated."

Burundian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Willy Nyamitwe remarked that for over eight decades, The Ethiopian Herald has been "more than a newspaper. It has been a friend, a voice, and a mirror to Ethiopia's dreams and struggles."

He applauded The Ethiopian Herald for capturing the essence of Ethiopia's cultural richness and its journey toward progress, while also serving as a powerful amplifier of African narratives.

"Your pages have woven a tapestry of ideas, sparking cross-border conversations and bringing people closer. As we celebrate your legacy, we also celebrate the enduring friendship between Burundi and Ethiopia," he said. "May this friendship continue to grow, filled with shared experiences, meaningful dialogue, and a vision for the future."

Sri Lankan Ambassador to Ethiopia, K.K. Theshantha Kumarasiri emphasized that The Ethiopian Herald has served as an indispensable platform for informed discourse, helping shape Ethiopia's national narrative and amplifying Africa's voice on the global stage.

"The Embassy values The Ethiopian Herald's unwavering dedication to spotlighting Ethiopia's evolving partnerships- regionally and globally," he said. "Through its effective journalism, the newspaper has helped highlight shared goals and the expanding cooperation between Sri Lanka and Ethiopia."

He added that the longstanding friendship between the two countries is supported by dynamic collaborations across trade, tourism, investment, manufacturing, hospitality, and cultural exchange.

The ambassador also praised The Herald for its recent coverage of high-level bilateral engagements, notably the meeting between the former President of Sri Lanka and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, Uganda.

As The Ethiopian Herald celebrates 82 years of service, its role in bridging nations and fostering mutual understanding through responsible journalism continues to be widely recognized by the global diplomatic community.