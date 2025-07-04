Rwanda: Minister Bizimana Calls On Youth to Lead By Example, Embrace National Values

Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Dr Jean-Damascène Bizimana, officially launched the 15th edition of the 15th cohort of 'Itorero Indangamirwa' at the National Ubutore Development Centre in Nkumba, Burera District, on Wednesday, July 2.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was attended by senior government officials, military leaders, provincial authorities, and educators, Minister Bizimana called on the youth to lead by example, uphold national unity, discipline, and patriotism, and develop a strong moral compass.

"You are lucky to be here, you will learn more about the country's values that will guide your future choice, and how you behave in society, and my advice is that each of you should aim to become an example. Be exceptional in everything you do. That is what it means to be the best during these 45 days," he said.

He reminded them that while family plays a foundational role, the values learned through Itorero (Rwanda's civic education program) will help them make better choices, develop a strong sense of identity, and serve the country with integrity.

"Some of you may not speak Kinyarwanda fluently, but through this Itorero, you will learn more about your country, its identity, values, and culture. You will come to understand the true meaning of loving your country, and how to take part in its development with a willing heart."

Bizimana also urged participants to become role models and exemplary citizens, encouraging them to make the most of the next 45 days to grow into responsible, value-driven young leaders.

Trainee's expectations

Katsey Munezero Kajabo, 20, a Rwandan-Burundian born, and raised in South Africa, said she joined Itorero to reconnect with her roots and grow her sense of patriotism.

"I'm really excited to be here because this is an experience you can't get anywhere else. I feel like I'm missing that Rwandan side of me, and this will help bring it out and make me appreciate my country even more," she said.

Munezero hopes to improve her Kinyarwanda and deepen her understanding of Rwanda's geography, history, and identity.

"I want to understand why Rwanda is the way it is, and honestly, the hardships are part of the experience; they're what make it meaningful. If it were easy, we wouldn't value it as much."

Barbara Horn, 23, was born in Rwanda but raised in Germany. With a Rwandan mother and German father, she said her love for Rwanda brought her to the Itorero programme, adding that the 15th edition of Itorero Indangamirwa might be a turning point in a deeply personal decision.

She also described Rwanda as one of the most peaceful countries she's known, despite having travelled widely.

"I've been thinking about joining the Rwandan army, and this experience will help me decide. It's not something you choose lightly; it's a serious commitment. Being here gives me a glimpse of what the army is like. This will be my final decision point," she said.

Despite the physical and mental challenges of the training, Horn said she isn't afraid.

Jérôme Ishimwe, 24, from Shangi Sector in Nyamasheke District, said the Itorero programme offers not only personal growth but also an opportunity to preserve and share Rwanda's history and values.

"We expect to learn more about our culture, values, and taboos, and especially the history of Rwanda, so that when we leave here, we'll be able to teach others what we've gained," he said.

Ishimwe emphasised the importance of confronting misinformation about the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"There are still people spreading false information about the Genocide, but there are many memorials that prove it happened. We have to know the truth so we can defend it."

Talia Kate Kamikazi Inzage, who was born and raised in Canada, said joining Itorero is a way to reconnect with her Rwandan roots and gain a deeper understanding of her identity.

She also sees Itorero not just as a personal journey, but as something that will shape her future.

"I never really had the chance to know my culture deeply, and I came here to learn more about my country, improve my Kinyarwanda, and grow my discipline. It's something you do once in a lifetime. I want to learn enough so I can pass it on to my kids one day," she said.

After the launch, Minister Bizimana delivered a lecture on Rwanda's pre-colonial history, emphasising the country's unity before foreign influence, tracing key historical phases, and later discussed how colonial and post-independence policies fuelled division, leading to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He urged the youth to study history critically and stand against genocide denial and distortion.