Zimbabwe: Feels Great to Be Back Home - Ishmael Wadi Returns to Caps United

4 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Striker Ishmael Wadi says he is happy to be back at CAPS United after playing in South Africa for the past three years.

Wadi (32) is one of the three players who have been signed by CAPS United during the ongoing transfer window, which started on the 1st of July.

He last featured for CAPS United in 2021 before leaving for South Africa, where he played for Glad Africa Championship side JDR Stars.

"It feels great to be back home. I think home is best, so I decided to come back to CAPS because it is home."

Wadi re-joins CAPS United at a time when the team is struggling with form in the ongoing campaign.

Makepekepe recorded one of its worst starts in PSL history, only to revive form with the coming of Zambian coach Ian Bakala, who is a former player.

Currently, the team is in position 11 with 20 points, twelve ahead of bottom-placed Kwekwe United.

"I think we need to work as a team because I don't think it is an individual sport.

"So we need to push because where we are standing right now is not a favourable position for us, but I think we need to work ourselves out," added Wadi.

CAPS United has only scored 14 goals in 18 games.

