Ethiopia: Nation's Diversity Testament to Unity - PM Abiy

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) stated that Ethiopia's centuries-old tradition of harmonious coexistence among diverse ethnic and cultural groups is a living testimony of the nation's unity and strength.

Responding to questions from members of parliament during the 42nd regular session of the House of People's Representatives, the Premier emphasized that Ethiopia's greatest strength lies in its diversity. He said the peaceful coexistence of various communities throughout history reflects the country's resilience and deep-rooted unity.

However, he warned that the country's peace and democracy are under threat from power struggles rooted in violence, extremist ideologies, and flawed political structures.

"The core causes of conflict and insecurity are linked to distorted political outlooks and lazy political practices," Abiy said. "These have contributed to instability, division, and prolonged unrest."

He pointed to ongoing challenges such as poverty, unemployment, external interference, ethnic nationalism, extremism, and ideological backwardness as factors exacerbating national insecurity and threatening social cohesion. These issues, he said, must be urgently addressed to protect Ethiopia's future.

On the implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement, the Prime Minister noted that it has restored peace to the Tigray state and laid the groundwork for a culture of dialogue and lasting resolution.

He stressed the importance of fully implementing Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) to sustain peace.

The Premier called on religious leaders, community elders, and civic organizations to take responsibility in promoting reconciliation and unity across the country. He underscored that the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission's work, including its collection of public agendas, will serve as an important reference for national policy-making.

Abiy encouraged all political parties and stakeholders to actively participate in the national dialogue process, describing it as a critical step toward achieving a national consensus and reconciliation. "Dialogue must replace violence, and elections not arms should be the platform for political competition," he said.

He also acknowledged the encouraging calls for peace by the Amhara community and urged citizens across all states to hold their leaders accountable. He reiterated that peace is a shared responsibility. "Peace is something we build together," he said, adding that the current relative stability has already enabled growth in key sectors such as agriculture, mining, and tourism.

The Prime Minister concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to unity, peace, and the continued advancement of inclusive national dialogue as a foundation for Ethiopia's long-term development and stability.