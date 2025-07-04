Ethiopia: Message From H.E. Mrs. Nezha Alaoui M'hammdi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ethiopia, On the Occasion of the 82nd Anniversary of the Ethiopian Herald

document

It is with great pleasure and heartfelt appreciation that I extend my warmest congratulations to The Ethiopian Herald on the occasion of its 82nd anniversary. As one of the oldest and most respected newspapers in Ethiopia, The Ethiopian Herald has not only chronicled the nation's journey through history but has also become a vital pillar of informed public discourse, development, and diplomacy.

The longstanding relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia are deeply rooted in history, solidarity, and shared aspirations for African unity and prosperity. Over the years, our bilateral ties have been steadily growing across a wide range of sectors--political dialogue, economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and collaboration within multilateral platforms, including the African Union. These relations have been marked by a spirit of mutual respect and an unwavering commitment to promoting peace, sustainable development, and South-South cooperation.

In this context, the role of the media--particularly a trusted outlet like The Ethiopian Herald--cannot be overstated. The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Addis Ababa has enjoyed an excellent relationship with The Ethiopian Herald, whose journalists and editorial teams have consistently demonstrated professionalism, objectivity, and dedication to promoting mutual understanding.

They have been present at our major events, from diplomatic celebrations to cultural exhibitions, and have generously provided their platform to share stories that reflect the depth and dynamism of Moroccan-Ethiopian relations.

Through their coverage, interviews, and in- depth features, The Ethiopian Herald has played an active role in building bridges between our peoples. Their commitment to highlighting our shared initiatives--be it in education, trade, renewable energy, or continental diplomacy--has contributed significantly to strengthening the visibility and depth of our partnership.

On a personal note, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire team of The Ethiopian Herald for their continued support to the Embassy. Their collaboration has made a meaningful difference in our outreach and engagement efforts, and we deeply value this enduring relationship.

As The Ethiopian Herald celebrates 82 years of impactful journalism, I wish to reaffirm Morocco's readiness to continue deepening our ties with Ethiopia across all fields, including through stronger people-to-people and media exchanges. I am confident that The Ethiopian Herald will continue to be a beacon of quality journalism and a partner in advancing our shared vision for a peaceful, united, and prosperous Africa.

Congratulations once again, and I wish The Ethiopian Herald many more years of success and excellence.

