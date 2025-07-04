Ethiopia: Ethma Commends Ethiopian Herald's 82-Year Role in Promoting Tourism

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Herald has made a remarkable contribution to promoting Ethiopia's tourism potential over the past eight decades, according to the Ethiopia Tourism and Hotel Market Association (ETHMA).

ETHMA President Getahun Alemu told The Ethiopian Herald that the country's long-serving English daily has played a key role in showcasing Ethiopia's natural, historical, and cultural attractions to both local and international audiences since its inception.

"As a classic print media outlet, The Ethiopian Herald has had a significant influence in promoting Ethiopian tourism to the rest of the world," he said. "It has consistently featured stories on destinations, hospitality services, and related tourism activities."

Drawing from his travels abroad, Getahun noted that many international newspapers dedicate extensive space to tourism promotion. "They publish regular travel pages, use high-quality images, and provide compelling, detailed articles about destinations. They also collaborate with tourism ministries, hotels, and travel agencies to run joint campaigns," he explained.

To enhance its impact in today's digital age, Getahun recommended that The Ethiopian Herald modernize its approach by adopting advanced technologies. "Strengthening its digital platforms, revamping the website to be more user-friendly, and actively engaging on social media will greatly amplify its role," he said.

He also suggested increasing the use of visual content, including quality images and videos, producing special tourism editions, collaborating closely with tourism stakeholders, and publishing multilingual content to reach a wider audience.

ETHMA, he added, has long worked closely with The Ethiopian Herald to promote Ethiopia's tourism sector. "We have supported the publication of tourism-related news and facilitated journalist visits to various destinations," he said.

Currently, ETHMA is focusing on leveraging digital platforms alongside The Ethiopian Herald to promote tourism destinations and boost revenue generation in the near future.