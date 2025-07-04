Ethiopia: EPA Enhancing Efforts to Promote Nat'l Interests

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) has expressed its commitment to consolidate efforts in promoting national interests by revitalizing The Ethiopian Herald newspaper, which celebrated its 82nd anniversary yesterday.

EPA Deputy CEO Fekadu Ketema stated that The Ethiopian Herald has long played a vital role in covering the country's diplomatic affairs, safeguarding national interests, and documenting history. The Agency is working to modernize the 82-year-old newspaper with improved content and presentation.

He noted that the media outlet is undergoing reforms aimed at realizing its ambition of becoming an influential newspaper in East Africa. The Agency is also striving to create a conducive environment to enhance the quality of the newspaper through better content and features.

According to Fekadu, such improvements are essential for the newspaper to fulfill its responsibilities in promoting investment and tourism.

Fekadu emphasized that journalists at The Ethiopian Herald must work on enhancing both their skills and the quality of their reporting. He added that the newspaper's staff have developed strong relations with the diplomatic community, which has been supportive of the country's development efforts.

At the anniversary event, veteran contributor Getachew Minas remarked that The Ethiopian Herald is one of the busiest platforms for journalists, given its daily publication schedule. He suggested that the newspaper must embrace advancing technologies in order to remain relevant in a rapidly changing world.

Former Editor-in-Chief Kifle Worku noted that the newspaper has improved its content, particularly in alignment with the interests of the diplomatic community and Ethiopia's broader national agenda. While acknowledging that more work remains to be done, he said the paper has become more readable and engaging.

He recalled that The Ethiopian Herald has navigated diverse ideological landscapes, from imperialism to communism to democracy, through various regime changes.

Kifle stressed the need for continued professional development among the newspaper's staff, especially in enhancing journalistic and language skills. He expressed optimism that the newspaper will become even more appealing with further improvements to content and design.

Contributor Solomon Dibaba highlighted the newspaper's role in promoting national interests and enhancing the country's international image.

He noted that The Ethiopian Herald has been a key platform for covering Pan-Africanism and emphasized its ongoing responsibility to ensure African voices are heard on the global stage.

According to Solomon, the newspaper must produce high-quality content to help bridge the knowledge gap among the younger generation regarding Ethiopia's history and current affairs. He encouraged journalists to continue upgrading their skills and to work passionately, drawing inspiration from the experience of veteran media professionals.