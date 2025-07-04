Liberia: Z-Billion Allstar Tournament Fuels Liberia's Football Passion in Off-Season

4 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

Paynesville — As the Liberia Football Association league winds down each year, local football doesn't go quiet. Instead, it surges with renewed energy through the Z-Billion Allstar Tournament, an off-season showcase that has quickly become a fixture on Liberia's sporting calendar.

Launched in 2020 with just eight teams, the tournament has evolved into a vibrant, highly anticipated event that keeps the football spirit alive well beyond the regular season.

Hosted at the Voka Mission Field in Paynesville, the tournament draws enthusiastic crowds and highlights some of Liberia's brightest football talent. For players, it's a chance to maintain fitness and sharpen skills. For fans, it offers continued excitement through dynamic performances and community engagement.

More than a competition, the Z-Billion Allstar has become a celebration of sportsmanship and unity.

In 2023, the tournament introduced a women's division, a major step for gender inclusion in Liberian football. One Goal Allstar claimed the inaugural title -- a milestone hailed as a breakthrough for the women's game in the country.

Speaking Tuesday with The Liberian Investigator in Monrovia, tournament founder Z. Mailbag Nuwolo said the goal was to keep players active and supporters engaged between seasons.

"The essence of the Z-Billion Allstar Tournament is to keep players in shape and keep football followers lively while the LFA league is on break," Nuwolo said.

He emphasized the value of the tournament for athletes preparing for both domestic and international league play, while also acknowledging the financial hurdles organizers face.

"Running this tournament every year is very costly," he said. "We face real challenges due to limited financial support and sponsorships."

Still, organizers remain committed. Now in its fourth year, the Z-Billion Allstar Tournament continues to gain momentum, sustaining passion for the sport even in the off-season.

Since its inception, the event has hosted championship matches under banners such as the Senior Players Allstar, Elite Allstar, and Footballers Allstar -- reflecting its broad appeal and growing status as Liberia's premier off-season football celebration.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.