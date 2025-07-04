South Africa: Committee On Women Youth and Persons With Disabilities Concerned Over Gender Commission's Funding Constraints

press release

Parliament — The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities expressed concern about the Commission for Gender Equality's (CGE) funding constraints and the impact this has on the Commission's ability to execute its constitutional mandate, particularly in rural communities.

The Commission appeared before the committee this week to present its strategic and annual performance plans for the 2025/26 financial year.

The committee also delved into the CGE's strategic shift toward a more systemic and accountability-focused approach. Members sought clarity on how this shift would address the pressing needs of women, girls, boys, and men, particularly in rural areas. According to CGE, the new model emphasises holding institutions accountable, monitoring compliance and making binding recommendations rather than direct service delivery. The committee urged the CGE to ensure that this strategic shift does not leave behind the very people who rely on the Commission's direct interventions, such as legal clinics and outreach programmes.

Members were also concerned about internal capacity, including high vacancy rates in key positions and the impact this has on service delivery. Among the critical vacancies is the position of the Chief Operating Officer.

The Commission informed members that budget constraints are a significant impediment to filling these vacancies; however, there are strategies to strengthen capacity through technological innovations and enhanced stakeholder collaboration.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to advocate for increased funding and to collaborate with the CGE to explore all available funding avenues, including engagement with the National Treasury and potential donors.

Meanwhile, the committee plans a joint workshop with the CGE in the coming weeks to unpack the strategic plan, strengthening its oversight role and supporting the CGE's efforts to secure the necessary resources.