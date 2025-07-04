Somalia and Egypt Sign Key Memorandum of Understanding On Justice and Labour Mobility

4 July 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia - The Council of Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, has officially approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Somalia and Egypt. The agreement centers on cooperation in the fields of justice and national labour migration policy, marking a significant step forward in bilateral relations between the two nations.

The MoU aims to strengthen institutional collaboration, enhance the administration of justice, and develop frameworks for safe and regulated labour mobility between Somalia and Egypt. This initiative is expected to contribute to capacity-building efforts and open new employment pathways for Somali workers abroad.

In the same cabinet session, the Council ratified another MoU between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey and relevant ministries from coastal African nations, including Somalia. The agreement focuses on enhancing regional transport connectivity and infrastructure development.

Somalia was represented in this accord by the Ministry of Ports and Maritime Transport, underscoring its commitment to regional integration and economic development through improved logistics and maritime cooperation.

The session also featured a progress report on the ongoing political dialogue between the Federal Government and the National Salvation Forum (Madasha Samatabixinta). The Council commended the inclusive nature of these talks, which involve registered political organizations and key opposition figures. These discussions are aimed at addressing critical national issues and shaping the country's political future.

Ministers from the Ministries of Security, Defense, and the National Freedom Week Committee presented reports detailing the security situation and the nationwide celebration of Somalia's independence. The Council praised the successful execution of events across the country, noting widespread public participation and improved security during the festivities.

