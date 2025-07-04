Somalia: Council of Ministers Approves Nine Candidates for National Human Rights Commission

4 July 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Council of Ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia has unanimously approved the nomination of nine candidates to serve on the Independent National Human Rights Commission (INHRC). The decision was made during a cabinet meeting held last night, following the submission of the nominees by the Minister of Women and Human Rights Development.

This approval process was conducted in accordance with the Council's internal procedures, the Provisional Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and specifically Article 17(1) of Law No. 16, dated June 27, 2016. The selection followed a rigorous, transparent, and merit-based procedure fully aligned with Articles 8, 15, and 16 of the same law.

The candidates were chosen based on their professional competence, integrity, and transparency. The selection adhered to international standards, particularly the Paris Principles and the General Observations of GANHRI (Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions), which provide guidelines for the credibility and effectiveness of national human rights bodies.

The newly approved nine-member commission includes:

  1. Ahmed Sheikh Hamza Abshir
  2. Ali Mohamed Elmi
  3. Dr. Omar Abdulle Alasow
  4. Dr. Maryam Qassim Ahmed
  5. Fadumo Abdiqani Yusuf
  6. Farhan Mohamed Jimale
  7. Dr. Mohamed Osman Mahmoud
  8. Mohamed Haruun Mahmoud
  9. Muumina Sheikh Omar

