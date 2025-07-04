Uganda: Kyambogo University Guild President Dismissed Over Protest

Kyambogo University has dismissed Guild President Benjamin Akiso following disciplinary proceedings that found him guilty of violating several university regulations during recent student protests.

In an official dismissal letter dated July 3, 2025, signed by the Office of the Vice Chancellor, Akiso was accused of three infractions: breach of peace, mounting roadblocks, and insubordination to university authority.

These acts were deemed violations of the Kyambogo University Students' Regulations of 2003, as amended in 2016.

"After the hearing of the case, the Students Affairs and Welfare Committee's findings are that you breached peace, mounted roadblocks and you were insubordinate to the University authority," the letter stated.

The university's decision followed recommendations from the Students Affairs and Welfare Committee, which reviewed the case and submitted its findings to the University Council.

During its 111th meeting held on June 27, 2025, the Council endorsed the recommendation, leading to Akiso's immediate expulsion.

"The University Council agreed with the Students Affairs and Welfare Committee recommendation and dismissed you from the University as provided for under Regulation 41 of Kyambogo University Students' Regulations," the letter added.

Akiso, a fourth-year student of Special Needs Education and a prominent student leader, had led several protests against the university's tuition policies.

The demonstrations attracted national attention, particularly from opposition figures, including National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, who condemned the dismissal as politically motivated.

There has been no official public statement from the university administration beyond the dismissal letter.

Meanwhile, Akiso's allies have vowed to challenge the expulsion, citing his right to peaceful protest and student representation.