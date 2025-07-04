Uganda Secures Key Roles in African,Global Standardisation Bodies

Uganda has secured a major leadership role in continental and global standardisation efforts after being elected to three critical positions during the 31st General Assembly of the African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) held in Zanzibar.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Executive Director, Eng. James Kasigwa, was endorsed as Africa's candidate for the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Council under Group 4 for the 2026-2028 term.

The final ISO Council elections are scheduled for October 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda, where Uganda will face off with Costa Rica for the seat.

Uganda also secured seats on the ARSO Council and the Standards Management Committee (SMC), key bodies responsible for overseeing the organisation's activities and harmonising African standards. Eng. Kasigwa will represent Uganda on the ARSO Council, while Mr. Joel Peter Oryang, UNBS Head of Regional and International Liaison, will sit on the SMC. Both appointments run from July 2025 to June 2028.

These victories, UNBS said, reflect Africa's confidence in Uganda's leadership in shaping standardisation policies and technical frameworks critical to advancing trade on the continent.

"Our key priority areas at the ISO Council include promoting diversity, driving digital transformation, and strengthening engagement with policymakers. Africa must speak with one voice at the global stage and influence decisions that impact our development priorities," said Eng. Kasigwa after the elections.

The new leadership roles are expected to position Uganda and Africa at the center of efforts to accelerate fair and just trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and beyond.

UNBS emphasised that Uganda's participation in these bodies will help influence policies that facilitate fair trade, protect consumers, and improve product competitiveness in regional and international markets.

The ARSO General Assembly was held under the theme, "Accelerating Fair and Just Trade in Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area through an African Coherent Regulatory Framework and Harmonised Standards