Uganda, UK Strengthen Health Partnerships

A high-level strategic meeting aimed at reinforcing global health partnerships between Uganda and the United Kingdom recently took place at the Uganda High Commission in London.

The session brought together senior officials from NHS England's Global Unit and Global Health Partnerships, underlining their commitment to advancing bilateral healthcare collaboration.

Her Excellency Ambassador Nimisha Madhvani, Uganda's High Commissioner to the UK, praised the strong and longstanding ties between the two nations. She encouraged participants to support African-led health innovations, emphasising their potential to improve healthcare outcomes globally.

Ambassador Madhvani also proposed hosting a UK-Uganda Global Health Learning conference in Uganda to deepen knowledge exchange and cooperation.

Ambassador Phillip Rukikaire, Uganda's Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, echoed the call for increased collaboration between the two countries.

" I urge international health stakeholders to join forces with the Ugandan government, particularly in vital areas such as maternal health and specialised medical training". stated Phillip Rukikaire, deputy High commissioner to UK.

The meeting underscored the ongoing mutual benefits derived from the UK-Uganda health alliance, especially between the UK's National Health Service and Uganda's healthcare system.

Acknowledgment was given to both the Uganda High Commission in London and Uganda's Ministry of Health for their continuous efforts in fostering these beneficial ties.

Prominent attendees included Professor Ged Byrne, NHS England's Global Director and Co-Chair of the Uganda UK Health Alliance; Dr. Rose McCarthy MBE, Head of Global Workforce, Education and Research at NHS England; Ben Simms, CEO of Global Health Partnerships; Dr. Adriana Kavuma, NHS Ugandan Diaspora Fellow; Jonathon Forster from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global Health and Security Secretariat; and Moses Mulimira, NHS England advisor on Diaspora Engagement for the Uganda UK Health Alliance and Global Health Partnerships.