Tanzania Starts Livestock Vaccination, Targets 300,000 Animals

Kigoma — THE Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has continued to implement livestock vaccination and Identification Campaign in Kigoma Region, where 800 cattle and 100 chickens were vaccinated in Uvinza District.

The Regional Commissioner of Kigoma, Ambassador Simoni Siro, took part in the exercise and urged livestock keepers to actively participate in the campaign to ensure the health of their animals. He emphasized that respiratory diseases among cattle can be eradicated if livestock owners fully engage in the vaccination process.

Ambassador Siro added that the livestock identification process will help the government accurately track the number of vaccinated animals across the country. This data is crucial for effective planning and strengthening the export market for livestock products.

He further stated that a total of 300,000 animals are expected to be vaccinated in Kigoma Region and encouraged all livestock keepers to take part in the campaign to protect the health of their animals and consumers.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Dr. Pius Mwambene, the Chief Executive Officer of the Livestock Training Agency (LITA), said the campaign has started well and targets the treatment of four major livestock diseases. These include contagious bovine pleuropneumonia (CBPP), lumpy skin disease, sheep and goat pox, and avian influenza in chickens.