Tanzania Starts Livestock Vaccination, Targets 300,000 Animals

4 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Kigoma — THE Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has continued to implement livestock vaccination and Identification Campaign in Kigoma Region, where 800 cattle and 100 chickens were vaccinated in Uvinza District.

The Regional Commissioner of Kigoma, Ambassador Simoni Siro, took part in the exercise and urged livestock keepers to actively participate in the campaign to ensure the health of their animals. He emphasized that respiratory diseases among cattle can be eradicated if livestock owners fully engage in the vaccination process.

Ambassador Siro added that the livestock identification process will help the government accurately track the number of vaccinated animals across the country. This data is crucial for effective planning and strengthening the export market for livestock products.

He further stated that a total of 300,000 animals are expected to be vaccinated in Kigoma Region and encouraged all livestock keepers to take part in the campaign to protect the health of their animals and consumers.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Dr. Pius Mwambene, the Chief Executive Officer of the Livestock Training Agency (LITA), said the campaign has started well and targets the treatment of four major livestock diseases. These include contagious bovine pleuropneumonia (CBPP), lumpy skin disease, sheep and goat pox, and avian influenza in chickens.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.