Tanzania: Zanzibar Ends Daily Permits for Tourist Vehicles

Zanzibar — THE Zanzibar government has announced it will stop issuing daily permits for tourist vehicles starting November 1, 2025, in a move aimed at improving visitors' safety and tightening regulation in the tourism sector.

The new policy, introduced by the Ministry of Tourism and Heritage, replaces the current daily licensing system with longer-term permits, as authorities respond to rising concerns over unregistered operators and security incidents affecting tourists.

Tourism and Heritage Minister, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga said on Wednesday during a press briefing that the decision is intended to reduce the number of vehicles that do not meet operation service standards, a problem that has triggered complaints from tourists, including incidents of robbery.

Under the new licensing system, owners of tourist vehicles will be required to obtain permits for periods of one month, three months, six months or one year.

"We've made this decision to protect the reputation of Zanzibar's tourism sector and ensure that our guests remain safe and receive quality services," said Minister Soraga.

He said that tourist-targeted robberies have been increasing, which could ultimately harm Zanzibar's image as a safe travel destination, he said, adding that the daily licensing system had raised serious concerns, particularly as it was being exploited by unregistered operators, putting visitors' safety at risk.

"There are more private vehicles operating tourist services without registration than those officially licensed. This not only endangers tourists but also results in government revenue loss," he said.

He explained that the move is also aimed at bringing order to the sector, which has seen a rise in unlicensed operators, commonly referred to as 'Taxi bubu', who work without permits and are untraceable, posing security risks.

Mr Soraga further revealed that the daily license system had become a loophole, allowing individuals to operate for a month or more while only paying for a single day.

"We haven't increased the fees. What we've done is discontinued the 5,000/- daily payment and introduced fixed rates: 100,000/- per month, with options for three-month, six-month and annual permits," he said.

He emphasised that the goal is to create a fairer system between licensed tourism providers and independent operators who often work outside the official framework.

He advised individuals to form companies or cooperatives rather than working solo, so as to formalise their business and comply with the government's policies and guidelines.

Moreover, the minister urged tour vehicle owners and operators to comply with registration, licensing and ethical service standards to help preserve the integrity and reputation of Zanzibar's tourism sector.

He also called on tourism stakeholders and associations, including the Zanzibar Association of Tour Operators (ZATO), to work together with the government to ensure all players follow the legally established procedures.

The minister affirmed the government's commitment to continue strengthening the tourism industry so that it can remain a key contributor to the national economy.

However, some transport service providers expressed concern over the cost of the new monthly license fee, which they described as too high at 100,000//-.

They also noted that the Zanzibar Revenue Authority (ZRA) charges additional fees of 75,000/- for a three month permit to load tourists, 75,000/- for taxis and 93,000/- for private hire vehicles, "You can't assume that people work every day.

Sometimes we go three days without getting any clients," said tour driver Khalid Kombo.

Another small business owner said the new 100,000/- fee is burdensome, especially for low-income individuals who rely on self-employment to make a living.

"This move is likely to push many of us out of self employment. Instead, we'll sit at home waiting for government jobs that pay 300,000/- or 400,000/-. The cost they've set is too high and unreasonable," he lamented.

The drivers urged the government to reconsider its decision and reinstate the daily permit option.

They pointed out that tourism has a fourmonth low season when work is scarce and tour companies often place drivers on leave, retaining only a few during that period.