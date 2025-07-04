Uganda: UPDF Celebrates Over 500 Graduates From Uganda Air Force College

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Air Force marked a historic moment as more than 500 officers -- including pilots, instructors, and engineers -- graduated from the Uganda Air Force College.

The graduation ceremony was graced by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Speaking at the event, General Muhoozi commended the significant strides made by the UPDF Air Force, tracing its journey from modest beginnings to becoming one of the most advanced and respected air forces on the African continent.

"Our Air Force has evolved remarkably in terms of training, discipline, and operational readiness. Today, we celebrate not just graduates, but a new generation of highly skilled personnel ready to safeguard our airspace and contribute to regional peace," Gen. Muhoozi said.

The ceremony, held at the college's headquarters, also included the official commissioning of newly built infrastructure, a development aimed at boosting training capacity and enhancing the welfare of trainees and staff.

General Muhoozi used the occasion to issue a stern warning against corruption, describing it as a threat to national progress and military integrity.

"The UPDF must remain an institution of honor and discipline. Corruption will not be tolerated in any form. Those who seek to undermine our systems for personal gain will be dealt with decisively," he emphasised.

The newly graduated officers are expected to bolster the UPDF's capabilities in aviation operations, with many poised to take on regional and international assignments as part of Uganda's peacekeeping and security initiatives.