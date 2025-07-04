Somalia: Somali Political Leaders Iron Out Disputes Over Election

Mogadishu, July 4, 2025 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday convened the second round of the National Consultative Dialogue with political opposition groups at the Presidential Palace, Villa Somalia, the presidency said.

The meeting, which followed a series of previous talks, was held in a "cordial atmosphere," and all parties agreed to continue discussions based on the pre-agreed agenda, the statement added.

A third round of meetings has been scheduled for July 20, 2025.

The ongoing dialogue is part of President Mohamud's effort to build consensus with opposition leaders amid ongoing political and security challenges in the Horn of Africa nation.