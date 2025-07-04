Somalia: Somali FM Inaugurates Somalia-Owned Embassy Premises in South Africa

Pretoria, July 03, 2025 — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, inaugurated today Somalia's new embassy building in Pretoria, marking a key diplomatic milestone that coincides with the 65th anniversary of the country's Independence Day.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the South African government, accredited ambassadors, and members of the Somali community. The occasion reflected both national pride and Somalia's deepening commitment to global diplomacy.

In his remarks, the Minister described the inauguration as a proud achievement, highlighting that the new premises represent Somalia's growing diplomatic presence and its ambition to strengthen relations with South Africa and the broader region. He emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and regional security.

The newly opened embassy, now under Somalia's full ownership, is designed to enhance consular services, support bilateral engagement, and serve as a hub for promoting Somalia's interests in Southern Africa.

Somali Ambassador to South Africa, H.E.Mohamed Sheikh Isack, welcomed guests and expressed appreciation for their presence. He also acknowledged the valuable support of the Somali community in advancing the embassy's mission and fostering strong people-to-people ties.

The inauguration marks a new chapter in Somalia-South Africa relations and reflects the country's broader effort to modernize its foreign missions and reinforce strategic partnerships on the African continent.