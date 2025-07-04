West Africa: The Liberian Investigator Reporter Among Journalists Selected for West Africa's First Biodiversity Training

3 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By The Liberian Investigator

The Liberian Investigator's own Nukanah Kollie has been selected among 32 journalists from across West Africa for the first-ever GJESHA-TNJ Biodiversity Training Series, a groundbreaking regional initiative aimed at boosting biodiversity and environmental journalism.

Organized by the Centre for Climate Change & Food Security (CCCFS) in partnership with Nigeria-based news portal The North Journal (TNJ), the six-week training is designed to equip environmental reporters with the tools, knowledge, and storytelling skills needed to amplify biodiversity issues and influence public policy.

Kollie was one of four Liberian journalists chosen from over 100 applicants spanning the 15 ECOWAS member states. The others include Tokpa M. Tarnue (Liberia Broadcasting System), Bill Williams Cooper (The Inquirer Newspaper), and D. Laymah E. Kollie (Women's TV).

"It's an honor to represent The Liberian Investigator and Liberia in this important initiative," said Kollie. "Environmental reporting is no longer a niche--it's a necessity for sustainable development and accountability."

Training to Shape Regional Environmental Reporting

The inaugural training, themed "Biodiversity Matters: How Africa's Stories Can Shape a Sustainable Future," runs from July 11 to August 15, 2025. Sessions will be conducted weekly online, led by internationally recognized biodiversity and media experts.

Key modules will cover biodiversity reporting essentials, climate change linkages, data-driven storytelling, investigative tools, and solutions journalism. Notably, two sessions will be led by Dr. Vibha Varshney, Head of the Biodiversity and Food Unit at India's Centre for Science and Environment.

Participants will complete assignments after each session and produce a capstone story at the end, aimed at publication across local or regional outlets.

A Step Toward Pan-African Collaboration

At the end of the training, organizers will formally launch WAJESHA -- the West Africa Journalists for Environment, Science, Health & Agriculture -- a regional network designed to foster collaboration among trained journalists and advocate for environmental justice and biodiversity conservation.

WAJESHA's mission, organizers say, is to build a united force of credible, solutions-driven environmental journalists who can challenge extractive practices, promote climate action, and shift narratives across the subregion.

"By investing in reporters, we're investing in Africa's future," said CCCFS in a press release. "Biodiversity journalism has the power to inform, influence, and transform policy."

Strong Vetting Process

Applicants were assessed on their experience, the quality and relevance of submitted work, and a demonstrated passion for environmental storytelling. Many were disqualified for poor grammar, incomplete responses, or lack of biodiversity-related content.

Despite these challenges, the final cohort -- representing Liberia, Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Guinea, Senegal, and Sierra Leone -- stood out for their clarity, originality, and potential to drive change.

