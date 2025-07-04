Rwanda: 20 Years of Senderi Hit - A Celebration of Personal and Country's Achievements

Rwandan Afrobeat singer Eric Senderi Nzaramba, commonly known as Senderi International Hit, is set to stage a series of concerts celebrating 20 years in the music game.

The month-long daylight concerts will take place in 10 districts across the country starting with the first set to take place at his hometown in Kirehe. He will also take his tour to Burera, Muhanga, Huye, Bugesera, Kayonza, Ngoma, Musanze, Rubavu, Rusizi and the City of Kigali, starting on Saturday, July 5.

From serving Rwandan army to venturing into music, Senderi's music career has been a rollercoaster. He introduced himself into music when he was serving in the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

His music cuts across life experiences and civic education and commemoration of the genocide against the Tutsi.

Senderi told The New Times that his celebration will go beyond staging concerts; he also plans tree planting activities, particularly fruit trees to combat malnutrition, in Mulindi Sector, in Gicumbi District.

By involving his partners, his tour will also feature health-related services, including free contraceptives, medical screenings, and civic awareness campaigns, all in celebration of the month-long Liberation festivities in partnership with various stakeholders.

"I'm celebrating a number of achievements, not just mine, but those of the country as well. Rwanda has accomplished so much. My inspiration has even been drawn from what the nation has achieved through good governance. I'll be celebrating both," Senderi noted.

"Rwanda's social cohesion was once damaged, even by some artistes themselves. What I did was contribute to rebuilding the country through music--music that is timeless, that calls for unity, hard work, harmony, optimism, liberty, and more. These values have now been realized, and it's visible both in Rwanda and beyond. We sang prophetically," he said.

Senderi is that kind of artistes who strives to stay timeless and relevant among various generations of Rwandan music.

He said that he will be celebrating several personal achievements, including big stages at enormous sports, entertainment and corporate and public events over the past two decades.

Senderi was the only Rwandan to perform at the FIFA U17 World Cup held in Mexico. He was also part of the roads shows of the defunct Primus Guma Guma Super Star music competition on three occasions although he did not win the prestigious music contest.

His songs healed many while he is also among those artistes who keep their fans entertained every time they perform for them.

"Concerts will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. We're targeting audiences across all age groups. Local authorities will also be present to deliver their messages. At this point, I thank the government for its endless support. We've walked this journey together since day one," he said.

Music with civic impact

Senderi's music has partially contributed in promoting social cohesion, aligning with the national policy that uses art to convey key messages during communit events such as Itorero, elections among others.

"I believe my songs have been impactful. Their impact is priceless. It's my contribution to my beautiful country," he said.

The multi-awards winning singer described some of his songs like Ntawabisenya Ndeba, Nyarubuye Iwacu, Guhanga si Uguhaga, APR FC, Nta Cash, Abarayon, Abanyarwanda Twaribohoye, and Ntawabisenya Ndeba--as 'timeless' considering the strong message they continue to convey to the audiences.

Challenges

Like any other artiste, Senderi's journey music hasn't been without challenges. As Rwanda's music industry evolved alongside the country's growth, he noted that, although his songs gained popularity, they generated little income.

"Many of our songs were used free of charge due to the lack of copyright protections which hindered our financial growth for a long time," he claimed.

"Fortunately, the challenges are being addressed through new government policies aimed at protecting artists' rights."

The tour won't be about one-man shows as a number of artistes are expected to support the singer.

Entrance to the shows is free of charge.