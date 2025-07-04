Rwanda: No Change As Rwanda Names Squad for Billie Jean King Cup 2025

Rwanda top seed Sonia Tuyishime, No2 Gisele Umumararungu, Swiss-based Lia Mosimann Kaishiki and Olive Tuyisenge are the four players that national team coach Sylvain Rutikanga selected for the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 which will take place in Kigali from July 14 through 19.

The weeklong World Cup of Tennis in Kigali, which is exclusively for women tennis players, will attract 12 Group IV countries including host nation Rwanda. Other countries include Benin, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Mozambique, Senegal, Chad, Sudan, Togo and Tanzania.

Rutikanga chose not to change any of the players he used during the 2024 edition when Rwanda finished fifth overall. Meanwhile Togo are back to chase a promotion to Group III which they missed last year after losing three games to nil at the hands of eventual winners Algeria in the final.

Meanwhile, Lia Mosimann, who plays professional tennis in Switzerland, returns to the team hoping to hand Rwanda a qualification to Group III after several failed attempts including 2024.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is named after American tennis legend Billie Jean King. The tournament is played in groups, based on the international rankings of participating countries.

This marks the third consecutive year that Rwanda will host the tournament, having made its debut appearance in 2021 when the national team traveled to Lithuania.