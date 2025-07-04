Rwanda: Beware of Agenda-Driven Narratives That Threaten Regional Peace

3 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
column By The New Times

The Recent U.S.brokered peace agreement signed in Washington on June 27 between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo represents a decisive step toward stabilising the Great Lakes region.

It acknowledges a shared commitment to cease hostilities, and end support for armed groups such as the FDLR which has remained a common denominator in the instability that has bedeviled our region for over three decades.

Yet, as we move forward, certain international advocacy organisations known for their agenda-driven reports continue to sow doubt and division, which risks to undermine this fragile peace initiative.

Human Rights Watch, among others, has returned to outdated narratives, portraying Rwanda's legitimate security concerns as sinister overreach. Their recent statement accusing Rwanda of orchestrating forced transfers via the M23 in eastern Congo echoes conspiracy more than credibility.

By presenting misleading accounts based on circumstantial evidence, these reports serve only to discredit Rwanda's well-founded emphasis on neutralizing the FDLR, a group whose genocidal pedigree remains relevant even today.

We must be clear: Rwanda's concerns are neither invented nor inflated. The FDLR comprises hardline elements responsible for the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi and has operated from Congolese soil, threatening national stability.

The peace accord itself recognizes that the DRC must end its support for this group, while Rwanda agrees to withdraw troops--clear acknowledgment that the FDLR remains a vital security issue.

Yet, organisations like Human Rights Watch appear more interested in narrative disruption than constructive dialogue. By framing Rwanda's actions as aggressive or unlawful, they undermine the spirit of compromise that made the Washington Accord possible. These attacks not only bias global opinion, they risk emboldening forces in the region who wish to derail peace.

It is time for countries genuinely invested in stability notably the United States to hold such organisations accountable. The Trump Administration, which helped broker the agreement, should unequivocally rebuke such agenda-driven reporting. It must insist on balanced assessments driven by fact, not by sensationalism or political bias.

Peace in the Great Lakes Region cannot withstand double standards. If international watchdogs refuse to engage responsibly, their influence must be curtailed. The fragile progress made in Washington deserves protection, lest once again, external agendas sabotage our collective quest for lasting peace.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.