Rwanda: Nsengiyumva Hoping to Bring Impact At Police FC

Police FC new signing Samuel Nsengiyumva says he is looking forward to making a mark at the club.

Nsengiyumva, 21, joined the law enforcers from Gorilla FC on a two-year deal on June 25 and he is eager to live up to expectations as he embarks on a new challenge of his career.

"Police FC is a big club and I am glad to join them. My objective is to excel at club level which I believe will help me push through Amavubi setup at international football," he told Times Sport.

"I believe in my capabilities and I know what I can contribute to the team. One of my big targets is to win trophies with Police FC."

Nsengiyumva spent 6 years Gorilla FC where he was the first choice right back. He joined the club from Nyamata Stars and was instrumental as the team qualified for the Rwanda Premier League in 2019.

He has also featured for the Rwanda U23 team before he was promoted to the senior national team in 2024.