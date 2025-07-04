Zimbabwe Independent Editor Faith Zaba Granted U.S.$200 Bail

New Zimbabwe
Editor Faith Zaba before her appearance at the Harare Magistrate's Court.
4 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Zimbabwe Independent editor Faith Zaba has been granted US$200 bail by Harare magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe.

Zaba is charged with undermining the authority of the President following the publication of a satirical article in the weekly newspaper's Muckraker column.

Zaba was due to go home on Thursday, but was sent back to jail after the magistrate failed to type his ruling due to a nationwide power outage. She had spent three nights behind bars.

The state did not oppose bail.

In granting her bail, Chikwekwe said bail was a constitutional right unless there are compelling reasons warranting detention.

"The fears of the state have been allayed by the bail conditions which the defence agreed with," the judge noted.

As part of her bail conditions, Zaba was ordered to surrender her passport to the Clerk of court, continue residing at her given address, not to interfere with witnesses and to report once every Friday at CID Law and Order Harare.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.