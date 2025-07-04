Zimbabwe: ZESA Executive Chairman Gata Dies

The Executive Chairman of ZESA Holdings, Sydney Gata, has died aged 79.

Gata died at a local private hospital after a short illness.

"It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of Dr. Sydney Zikuzo Gata, a distinguished energy, power, and infrastructure development specialist, and the Executive Chairman of ZESA Holdings. He passed away at a local hospital on 3 July 2025, after a short illness," ZESA Holdings said in a statement.

"Dr. Gata dedicated his life to advancing energy solutions and infrastructure development.

"His illustrious career spanned several decades, during which he served as a beacon of hope for the nation and an inspiration to many.

"His leadership at ZESA transformed the organisation during some of its most challenging times, addressing critical power supply issues. Dr. Gata's visionary approach saw the introduction of strategic reforms that improved service delivery and was passionate about the welfare of the entire ZESA family."

He was the first black General Manager of the Electricity Supply Commission (ESC), 1981-85.

Gata then served as CEO and board member of ZESA in the mid-1980s to early 1990s. He was appointed ZESA Executive Chairman in 2001-2006, and was appointed to the same position in November 2019 until the time of his death.

According to ZESA, during the period 1976-81, Sydney Gata made an impact in Research and Teaching in the fields of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering. In 1976, he lectured at the Chelsea College of Aeronautical Engineering in London, United Kingdom. He also lectured at the City University Department of Mechanical Engineering and Aeronautics in London, the United Kingdom, during the period 1977-80 before he came back to Zimbabwe to lecture at the University of Zimbabwe in the Faculty of Engineering during the period 1981-82.

Furthermore, Dr. Gata served as a Board member of the World Energy Council Commission (WEC) for a three-year period between 1992-94.

He also served as Deputy Chairman of the WEC Studies Committee. During his career, he held advisory and board roles at the World Energy Council, African Development Bank and Integrated Energy Systems Ltd (UK) among others.

He is survived by his wife, the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Angeline Gata, children and grandchildren.