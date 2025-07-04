Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 16 Years for Raping Older Sister

A 21-year-old man from Matobo has been slapped with a 16-year jail term following his conviction for raping his older sister.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the victim, resides under Chief Masuku.

He was sentenced by the Gwanda Magistrates after a full trial.

It was proved that he raped his 23-year-old sister when their mother had left them at home.

The incident took place on the 1st of April 2025 this year.

The court heard the victim's mother left home early in the morning to do a part-time job.

She left her three children at home.

"Sometime around mid-morning, the youngest sibling went to the bathroom, leaving the offender and the victim at home.

"The offender went into the bedroom where the complainant was sleeping and raped her," the court heard.

The offender put on his trousers and left.

He met his young sister at the door and she asked him what he was doing in their bedroom.

The accused person tried to assault her and she ran away.

The victim reported that their brother had raped her.

The matter was later reported to their mother and a police report was made, leading to the arrest of the offender.