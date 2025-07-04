Ghana: Leverkusen Sign Quansah From Liverpool for £35m

Bayern Leverkusen have signed defender Jarell Quansah from Liverpool in a £35m deal.

The 22-year-old centre-back has joined the German Bundesliga club on a five-year contract.

Quansah was part of the England side that won the European Under-21 Championship by beating Germany in the final on Saturday.

His move is the third deal between the clubs this summer after Liverpool signed midfielder Florian Wirtz and defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Newcastle wanted to sign Quansah last summer, as part of a deal to send winger Anthony Gordon to Liverpool, but the Reds turned down the proposal.

As Quansah is a homegrown player, the fee Liverpool received from Leverkusen will be recorded as 'pure' profit with regards to profit and sustainability rules (PSR).