South Africa: Parliament Offers Condolences Following the Death of Former Deputy President

Parliament's Presiding Officers -- National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane -- have expressed their condolences to former Deputy President David Mabuza's family following his death on Thursday.

The former Deputy President passed away in hospital following a short illness.

He served as Deputy President between 2018 and 2023.

"We pay homage to former Deputy President Mabuza, an exemplary leader and patriot, who dedicated his life to the service of our people. His passing is a profound loss not only to his family and comrades, but to the nation as a whole," the Presiding Officers said in a statement.

Demonstrating leadership

Parliament hailed Mabuza's role in "fostering better coordination between Parliament and the Executive" while he was Deputy President.

"He remained committed to parliamentary accountability, consistently availing himself to answer questions in the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, and engaging in oversight processes with diligence and respect.

"In his capacity as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land and Agriculture, he oversaw the implementation of key recommendations made by the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture, appointed in 2018.

"His leadership contributed to the development of crucial policy instruments, such as the Land Court Act, which provided for the appointment of full-time judges to adjudicate land-related matters, as well as the Land Beneficiary and Allocation Policy and the Land Donation Policy," Parliament said.

Before joining Parliament, the former Deputy President served as Mpumalanga Premier and also as a Member of the Executive Council in that province.

"Parliament honours his legacy of humility, service and commitment to the ideals of our constitutional democracy. May his life's work continue to inspire future generations. Parliament extends its deepest sympathies to his family, friends, the African National Congress, and all those whose lives he touched.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace," the Presiding Officers said.