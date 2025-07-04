South Africa: Mpumalanga Premier Mourns Death of Former Deputy President

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has paid homage to former Deputy President David Mabuza who passed away on Thursday.

The former Deputy President passed away in hospital on Thursday following a short illness.

Mabuza served as Mpumalanga premier between 2009 and 2018 before becoming a Member of Parliament and his subsequent appointment as Deputy President.

He also served as a member of the province's executive council.

"It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of national loss that we mourn the passing of former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr David Dabede Mabuza. We join the President and the country in conveying our condolences to his family, for the loss.

"In his tenure as the MEC for Education, the Premier and later as the Deputy President, Mabuza served our province and our country with distinction, and with a deep sense of commitment to the ideals of democracy, peace, unity and the upliftment of our people," Ndlovu said.

The Mpumalanga-born politician - affectionately referred to as DD or The Cat - was a teacher by training, however, he was drawn into political activism.

"I personally worked with him when we served as Chairperson and Secretary respectively.

"We shared ideas and learned a lot from each other. As a former educator myself, he shaped my perspective on how commitment can propel you from the class as an educator to participate in responsibilities of a bigger scale," Ndlovu said.