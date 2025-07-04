South Africa: Berthing of World Class Container Vessel Demonstrates SA's Marine Infrastructure Prowess

South Africa's port landlord, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA), has berthed one of the largest container vessels in the world, MSC Nicola Mastro, on her maiden voyage at its deepwater Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape this morning.

With capacity of 24 116 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit), 299 metres in width and 61 metres in beam, the historical berthing of this vessel demonstrates TNPA's marine capabilities and fit-for-purpose port infrastructure designed to accommodate new-generation vessels.

This achievement solidifies TNPA's status as a significant player in the global maritime industry.

The successful berthing of MSC Nicola Mastro was made possible by a four-tug operation. These tugboats (tugs) have a bollard-pull of 60 to 70 tonnes, fully capable to handle larger vessels efficiently.

This special operation necessitated the ports authority to increase the number of tugs required for safe navigation in the port, from the standard two-tug operation to four. Tugboats are critical marine assets that enable the safe manoeuvring of vessels during pilotage operations.

"The arrival of this vessel on our shores brings to the fore the critical role SA ports should uphold in responding to the needs of the current global trade ecosystem. Our ability to dock one of the world's largest container ships has the potential to transform shipping patterns. It positions the Port of Ngqura as the key container transhipment hub, within the global and Saharan Africa markets," said Acting TNPA Chief Executive, Phyllis Difeto.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Port of Ngqura features depths ranging from 16 -18 meters and boasts deepwater berths, making it a major attraction for container traffic and transhipment opportunities.

Nicola Mastro surpasses the size of previous vessels that have docked at the Port of Ngqura, which were limited to 366 meters in length. Her on-time berthing was skilfully managed by a marine crew of approximately 24 members, led by Marine Pilot Olwethu Mtsewu-Sisilana, alongside the marine crew in tug services, pilotage and berthing. Mtsewu-Sisilana is one of TNPA's Marine Pilots with an open licence, allowing her to handle any size of vessel docking and sailing at the port.

Originally from Qanda village of eXesi in the rural Eastern Cape, Mtsewu-Sisilana began her maritime career in 2008 through a Transnet bursary and has recorded a major milestone in her career through this docking.

TNPA is gearing towards receiving more vessel call-ins of this calibre. The vessel is scheduled to depart on 5 July 2025, following the completion of the cargo operation at the container terminal.

TNPA is responsible for the safe, effective and efficient economic functioning of the national ports system, which it manages in a landlord capacity.

It provides port infrastructure and marine services at the eight commercial seaports in South Africa -- Richards Bay, Durban, Saldanha, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London, Mossel Bay and Ngqura.