South Africa: Disruptive Rains Expected in the Western Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued a severe weather alert for Friday.

"Disruptive rain is expected over the western parts of the Western Cape, with damaging winds along the south coast with possible disruptive snow along the Drakensberg mountains," said the service on Thursday.

The weather for Saturday and Sunday was expected to be partly cloudy

"Partly cloudy conditions are expected for the central and southern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in places over the south-western areas."

SAWS said the weather outlook was, otherwise, fine cold to cool.

A total of 102 people died in the Eastern Cape recently, due to flooding. Torrential rains lead to unprecedented floods in districts such as Nelson Mandela Bay, Chris Hani, and OR Tambo.