South Africa: Parents Urged to Ensure Children Are Vaccinated Against Measles

The Free State Health Department has issued an alert regarding a measles outbreak in the Lejweleputswa Nala (Bothaville) region of the province.

This comes after the confirmation of 64 cases of the viral infection in the areas of Nala, Masilonyana, Matjhabeng and Tswelopele.

Individuals primarily currently affected by the outbreak are children between the ages of 5 and 9.

"Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can lead to serious health complications. It is crucial for parents and guardians to be vigilant and aware of the symptoms associated with measles," spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.

The following symptoms are associated with the viral infection:

· Runny Nose

· Red Rash

· Feeling Tired

· Cough

· Fever

· Conjunctivitis (Red Eyes)

"We urge all parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated against measles. The measles vaccine is safe and effective and is the best way to protect your child and the community from this disease," he added.

Actions you can take:

· Keep an eye on your child for any symptoms mentioned above.

· If symptoms develop, visit your healthcare provider as soon as possible.

· Ensure your child is up-to-date with their measles vaccinations. If you have questions about vaccination status, consult your clinic or healthcare provider.

· Share this information with other parents and caregivers in your community.

"Your health and the health of our community are our top priorities. Together, we can prevent the spread of measles and protect our children. For more information or if you have any questions, please contact your local clinic," Mvambi concluded.