South Africa: Austrian State Visit an Opportunity to Strengthen Relations

The State Visit to South Africa by Austria President Alexander van der Bellen and his delegation presents an opportunity for the two countries to deepen trade and investment relations.

This according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who welcomed the delegation at the Union Buildings on Friday morning.

In his opening remarks, President Ramaphosa described the visit as a "new chapter in relations".

"Through the bilateral consultations we have maintained cordial relations rooted in mutual respect, shared values and a common commitment to multilateralism. We are also committed to deepening investment and trade between our two countries.

"South Africa is Austria's largest economic and trade partner in Africa. Our country accounts for almost a third of Austria's total exports to the continent. There are more than 70 Austrian companies with subsidiaries or agencies in South Africa across a range of sectors.

"There is significant potential to deepen investment and trade links in areas such as the green economy, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure development and tourism," President Ramaphosa said.

He highlighted the two countries' commitment to a transition towards low carbon climate economies - noting the European country's move towards green hydrogen which South Africa is also pursuing.

"As South Africa strives to achieve energy security through investment in renewable and clean energy, we look forward to expanding our cooperation with Austria.

"We noted with interest the launch of Austria's first green hydrogen production facility in 2023. We are eager to share our Green Hydrogen Economy Strategy and explore avenues for cooperation," he said.

The global environment

President Ramaphosa noted that the state visit takes place at a time of "heightened global insecurity, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, the climate emergency and conflicts in many parts of the world".

"These events reinforce the need for multilateralism to remain at the centre of world affairs. They further underscore the need for the urgent reform of the institutions of global governance, including the United Nations Security Council.

"South Africa and Austria share a common commitment to a world free of conflict and war, where sustainable development is a reality for all," he said.

The President reflected on South Africa's presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) under the theme 'Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability'.

"It reflects our commitment to advancing the African Agenda, multilateral cooperation and the interests of all countries and peoples.

"Austria is a valued partner of South Africa and we look forward to taking this partnership to even greater heights," President Ramaphosa concluded.

The state visit will culminate in the South Africa-Austria Business Forum to be held later on Fridaya.