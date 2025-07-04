South Africa: FDI Has Big Role to Play in Addressing Poverty and Unemployment, Says Lamola

South Africa aims to elevate the role foreign direct investment (FDI), coupled with economic growth, plays in resolving inequality, poverty and unemployment.

This is according to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, who outlined government's strategic approach to foreign policy at a media briefing ahead of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) 2025 Budget Vote speech on Thursday.

"We continue to implement our foreign policy, which is an extension of our domestic imperatives, with the human rights outlook, to resolve the triple challenge facing our country - inequality, poverty and unemployment.

"Through attracting foreign direct investment, we intend to help South Africa achieve its 3% economic growth objective," Lamola said.

Lamola illustrated South Africa's continued focus on economic diplomacy, peace-building and continental leadership through key diplomatic achievements, including the signing of 12 new bilateral agreements with African nations.

South Africa has also participated in over 60 high-level dialogues with continental partners, and has supported peace efforts in South Sudan, Sudan, Western Sahara and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The country has been on the frontline of advocating for Palestinians at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"We have spoken out against the illegal blockage on Cuba, and we have supported peace in Ukraine, guided not by alliances, but by the enduring values of our Constitution and international law, including the United Nations Charter."

According to Lamola, government remains resolute in its approach. "Our foreign policy is not abstract. It is rooted in the lives of our people and it is measured not in speeches, but in schools built, jobs created and peace sustained."

He highlighted the significance of the 70th anniversary of the Freedom Charter, underscoring South Africa's commitment to "peace and friendship for all nations".

Economic diplomacy

Shifting focus to economic diplomacy, Lamola said government has pursued economic partnerships across multiple continents.

Economic diplomacy, the Minister said, is pursued as a fundamental tool to transform the nation and continent, building resilience and a brighter African future.

He also took the time to highlight significant trade achievements, including restored citrus exports to Vietnam, reopened markets for grapes to Thailand and the Philippines, and elevated partnerships with China, India and Japan.

"We actively opened new Southeast Asia markets and deepened partnerships in green energy, minerals and advanced manufacturing. We seek partnership for mutual growth and a future where African nations trade innovation rises as one."

Multilateral leadership

As the first African country to preside over the Group of 20 (G20), Lamola said South Africa has pushed for critical global reforms.

"We've placed disaster resilience, debt relief, and climate justice at the centre of the G20 agenda," the Minister stressed.

According to the Minister, the department's upcoming priorities include hosting the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, continuing to support continental peace efforts, and working towards the goals of Agenda 2063.

Lamola said South Africa has invested R54.4 million through the African Renaissance Fund, trained over 1 000 African women in peace mediation, and capacitated 174 diplomats.

The DIRCO Budget Vote speech is a platform for the Minister to outline South Africa's foreign policy priorities for the 2025/26 financial year, focusing on programmes and activities aligned to the attainment of the priorities of the seventh administration.