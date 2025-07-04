Ethiopia: GERD Completion Force for Shared Regional Opportunity, Not Threat - Tibor Nagy

Addis Ababa, — The former United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Tibor Nagy posted on his X account that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) should serve as a force for shared regional opportunity; not a threat.

He stressed "time for a regional deal."

"It's a proud moment for all Ethiopians with the completion of construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, despite many impediments," he congratulated.

Responding to questions by members of the parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said "the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is now complete, and we are preparing for its official inauguration."

Addressing Egypt and Sudan, the premier emphasized that GERD is not a threat but a shared opportunity, a symbol of regional cooperation and mutual benefit.

Moreover, the Premier added that the energy it generates will uplift not just Ethiopia, but the entire region.

He said the GERD is a blessing for Egypt and Sudan.

"As long as Ethiopia continues to develop and exist, we will collaborate with Egyptian brothers. We have no ill intention; we don't want Egypt and Sudan to be harmed."

The Prime Minister has also extended invitations to the governments and peoples of Egypt, Sudan, and all Nile Basin nations to join Ethiopia in celebrating the inauguration of Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam --in September.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is Africa's biggest hydro-electric plant, and a major source of pride for Ethiopians.