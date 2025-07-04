Nigeria: Peter Rufai - Family to Announce Burial Arrangements, Appreciates Nigerians Over Messages

Lagos — The family of late Nigerian football legend, Prince Peter Rufai, has expressed deep appreciation to Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora for the outpouring of condolence messages following his death.

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper, fondly known as "Dodo Mayana," passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2025, after a brief illness. He was aged 61.

In a statement released by the family, they acknowledged the shock that greeted Rufai's sudden demise but noted their gratitude to God for the impactful and illustrious life he lived.

"With total submission to the will of Almighty God, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the transition to glory of our father and brother, the legendary former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Prince Peter 'Dodo Mayana' Rufai," the family said.

From his early days with Sharks Football Club of Port Harcourt in the late 1970s, Rufai rose to become a national hero and global sports icon. He made history as Nigeria's first FIFA World Cup goalkeeper, featuring at the USA 1994 and France 1998 tournaments. He also participated in four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competitions, playing a pivotal role in Nigeria's triumph at Tunisia '94.

Rufai earned 66 caps for the Nigerian national team and is famously remembered for scoring a rare goal as a goalkeeper.

His professional club career saw him play in Benin Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, building a reputation as one of Africa's most respected goalkeepers.

After retirement, Rufai returned to Nigeria and established Staruf Sports Development Limited, dedicating himself to grassroots sports and youth development -- a commitment he held until his passing.

The family thanked the public for the overwhelming support and sympathy shown since the news of his death broke and assured that details of his burial would be communicated soon.

"We thank everyone for your love and expression of sympathy. A formal announcement of the burial arrangements will be made in due course," the statement concluded.

The announcement was signed by members of the Rufai family, including his children, siblings, and other close relatives.