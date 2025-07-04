Nigeria: Ilya Damagum, Chair of Nigeria's Main Opposition Party, Denies Plans to Defect to the Ruling APC

4 July 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Catherine Adeniyi

Ilya Damagum, chair of Nigeria's main opposition party, denies plans to defect to the ruling APC

IN SHORT: Posts circulating online claim that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chair is planning to defect to the ruling party in order to contest the 2027 Yobe state governorship election. However, Damagum has denied the claims.

With political realignments intensifying ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections, speculation about party defections continues to dominate social media platforms and blogs.

One of the latest claims is that Ilya Umar Damagum, the chairperson of Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is preparing to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the governorship of Yobe state in 2027.

One Facebook post reads: "EXPOSED: Yobe Governorship - PDP National Chairman Damagum Sets To Join APC - Sources Reveal."

Damagum, who hails from Yobe in Nigeria's northeast, a stronghold of the APC, assumed his current role in an interim capacity following internal disputes within the PDP. Since then, he has overseen various reconciliation efforts aimed at strengthening party unity.

The rumour about his alleged defection surfaced amid a broader wave of high-profile defections from opposition parties to the APC. This trend has raised fears of an emerging one-party state.

Some social media posts suggest that Damagum is holding secret talks with APC leaders, including Yobe governor Mai Mala Buni. He's also allegedly working with president Bola Tinubu, Federal Capital Territory minister Nyesom Wike, and the electoral commission to destroy the PDP from within.

The same claim appeared on Facebook here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

But is Damagum switching parties to run in the 2027 Yobe governorship election? We checked.

Damagum denies defection rumours

In a statement covered by the media, Damagum denied any plans to join the APC or contest the Yobe governorship under another party. The statement was signed by his aide Nuru Jos, who also posted it on Facebook alongside a screenshot of the claim with "Fake News" printed on it.

The statement accused desperate political opponents, particularly those who lost out during the PDP's northeast zonal congress in February 2025, of attempting to discredit Damagum's leadership.

The PDP's northeast zonal congress is a regional party meeting at which leaders are elected and strategic decisions are made for the zone.

We found no public statements, official party activities or reports from credible news outlets confirming that Damagum was planning to defect to the APC or seeking the Yobe governorship.

The current political climate in the country may be fuelling suspicion and the spread of misinformation about party figures such as Damagum.

The false claim also appeared here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.